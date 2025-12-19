Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a Reform is facing candidate is facing calls to be dropped by the party

  • Reform candidate Chris Parry is facing calls to be dropped after suggesting Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy should "go home to the Caribbean" due to his perceived loyalty.
  • Mr Parry, a retired Royal Navy officer, made the comment about Mr Lammy, who was born and raised in north London, in a social media post.
  • It has since emerged that Mr Parry made similar remarks about at least eight other politicians, including Naz Shah, Sadiq Khan and Shabana Mahmood, questioning their primary loyalty to the UK.
  • Reform's deputy leader, Richard Tice, initially declined to condemn Mr Parry's comments, stating he was "not familiar" with them.
  • Labour chair Anna Turley criticised Nigel Farage for failing to take action against Mr Parry, accusing him of turning a blind eye to racism within the party.
