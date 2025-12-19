Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Reform candidate who said the deputy prime minister David Lammy should “go home to the Caribbean” also suggested that the primary loyalty of at least eight other politicians is not to the UK.

The party’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, declined to condemn comments by Chris Parry earlier this week, saying he was “not familiar” with the remarks by the Hampshire and the Solent mayoral candidate.

The party is under pressure to drop Mr Parry, a retired Royal Navy officer, after it emerged he had posted on X in February: “Lammy must go home to the Caribbean where (his) loyalty lies.”

open image in gallery Richard Tice said he was ‘not familiar’ with remarks by the Reform UK mayoral candidate ( PA Wire )

It has now emerged that Mr Parry made a series of similar comments on X earlier this year about other politicians.

In June, commenting about footage showing the Labour MP Naz Shah taking her parliamentary oath using the Qur’an, he wrote: “That’s OK, if she commits blasphemy by betraying the British people and demonstrating primary loyalty to another country.”

In October, in response to a social media post by Your Party co-leader Zarah Sultana on a journalist’s comment that she should be deported, Parry said: “It’s because your first loyalty is not to the British people. Nothing to do with your religion or background. We don’t trust you to defend our interests.”

In the same month, above a post of footage showing London mayor Sadiq Khan and the MP Dawn Butler attending a Jamaica-themed party at Labour’s annual conference, he wrote: “You really have to wonder where people’s primary loyalty lies.”

open image in gallery David Lammy (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

And above a post on an interview in which the home secretary Shabana Mahmood discussed her Muslim faith, he said: “Doesn’t her religion require her to show loyalty to her fellow Muslims before any country? Genuine question.”

On another post about Kaukab Stewart, the Scottish equalities minister, he said: “Clearly her primary loyalty is not to Britain or Scotland.”

Comments were also made about Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Humza Yousaf, the former first minister of Scotland, according to the Guardian.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage is facing calls to drop Mr Parry (PA) ( PA Wire )

Anna Turley, the Labour chair, said Farage “needed to throw Chris Parry out of Reform UK and drop him as a candidate nearly two weeks ago”.

She added: “The fact he didn’t shows he’s willing to turn a blind eye to racism in his party’s senior ranks. It’s falls far below the standards the public expect of political leaders.

“The fact Farage has failed to take any action against Chris Parry despite his first racist comments being exposed 12 days ago shows what a weak leader he is. He is dragging his party further into the gutter and is unfit for high office.”

Reform declined to comment.