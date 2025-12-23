Will it snow on Christmas Day? Latest Met Office forecast
- The Met Office predicts a significant drop in temperatures across the UK from Wednesday, leading to a frosty and cold Christmas week.
- While low pressure will bring rain early in the week, conditions are expected to become drier and colder as high pressure builds.
- Temperatures are forecast to fall from around 10C on Monday to as low as 3C on Christmas Day, making it colder than recent years.
- Despite the colder weather, forecasters state there are "no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall", making a white Christmas unlikely for most.
- Any potential wintry flurries are expected to be limited to the far south coast of England, with only a 10 per cent chance of anything significant.