With just days until Christmas Day, forecasters have given their verdict on whether we will see a white Christmas this year.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures will plummet after a mild December so far, leading to a frosty and cold Christmas week.

Low pressure is expected to bring bursts of rain across the UK from Monday, but forecasters say these showers should clear by later in the week.

However, while temperatures are predicted to fall to as low as 2C in the south west and Scotland, forecasters have warned there are “currently no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall” - meaning a white Christmas is unlikely for most.

open image in gallery The Met Office has given its forecast for Christmas week ( PA Wire )

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly, said: “After a spell of unsettled and wet weather, we’re expecting a gradual shift to more settled conditions as high pressure builds into next week.

“This will bring drier and colder weather for many over the Christmas period, with the risk of overnight frost and fog where skies clear.”

He added while there is a good chance of showers, these are unlikely to turn to snow.

“While there will likely be some showers, more especially in eastern and southern areas, these perhaps wintry over higher ground, there are currently no strong signals for significant or widespread snowfall,” he said.

“As always, we advise everyone to keep up to date with the latest Met Office forecasts and warnings, especially if you’re making plans over the festive period.”

Weather maps show temperatures remaining mild at around 10C on Monday before dropping slightly to 8C on Tuesday.

Forecasters are predicting a sharp drop to around 5C on Christmas Eve, with the mercury falling further to 3C on Christmas Day.

open image in gallery The UK is largely expected to be dry this Christmas ( PA Wire )

This is a colder Christmas than the UK has seen in recent years. But forecasters said any winter flurries are likely to be limited to the south coast of England.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “By Christmas Day, (temperatures will be) no better than 5 to 7C across the UK, so quite a drop from what we’ve seen of late, and feeling cold in that wind, as well.

“On Christmas Day, we need to keep an eye on the far south of the UK, particularly the south coast of England. There’s just a chance we could see one or two wintry flurries developing.

“There’s only a 10 per cent chance of anything significant developing there, but all we need, of course, is for a flake of snow to fall anywhere across the UK for it to technically be termed a ‘white Christmas’, so something to keep an eye on across the far south of England.”

Weather forecast

Monday

Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to see outbreaks of rain, which will slowly ease into this afternoon. Elsewhere, low cloud gradually lifting to leave a brighter afternoon, except for a few showers affecting Cornwall. It is expected to stay windy in the west and southwest with temperatures remaining mild.

Tuesday

A mostly cloudy day across the country with early rain in the south west. Patchy, mostly light, rain is also forecast across northern Scotland. There will be easterly winds slowly increasing and feeling colder as a result.

Wednesday (Christmas Eve) to Friday

Heading into Christmas high pressure will bring drier, more settled, albeit colder weather with chilly easterly winds. We may see some light rain or wintry flurries at times in the south.