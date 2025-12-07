Cinnabon employee fired for harassing customers after viral video
- A Cinnabon employee in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, was filmed using a racist slur against Somali customers and was subsequently fired.
- The viral video showed the employee using the n-word, declaring 'I am racist,' and making offensive gestures towards the customers.
- Cinnabon confirmed the incident, stating the employee's actions were 'completely unacceptable' and did not reflect the company's values.
- This incident occurs amidst heightened concerns over President Donald Trump's anti-Somali rhetoric, including his recent remarks about not wanting Somali immigrants in the country and attacks on Representative Ilhan Omar.
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched an operation in Minneapolis, primarily targeting Somali immigrants, causing worry among the community, including US citizens of Somali descent.