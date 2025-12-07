Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cinnabon employee in Wisconsin was fired after she was caught on video using a racist slur toward customers.

A viral, undated video shows a Cinnabon employee calling customers the n-word, declaring “I am racist,” flashing her middle fingers, and telling them to “suck it.” At one point, a customer can be heard telling the employee, “You’re ruining your life, by the way.” Another customer said, “You are fired from this place, motherf*****.”

The two customers who were targeted are Somali, according to a report from the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

The company confirmed the incident happened at a Cinnabon location in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, and that the employee has since been fired.

“We are aware of the deeply troubling video involving a former employee at the independently owned and operated Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The individual seen in the video was immediately terminated by the franchise owner,” a Cinnabon spokesperson told The Independent.

open image in gallery A Cinnabon employee was fired after she was caught on video using a racist slur ( Getty/iStock )

“Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member,” the spokesperson added. “We take this situation seriously and remain committed to ensuring all guests are treated with dignity, respect, and kindness every time they visit one of our bakeries.”

The company also replied directly to the viral video on X with a similar statement.

This comes as concerns mount over President Donald Trump’s anti-Somali rhetoric, including his recent remarks that he doesn’t want Somali immigrants in the country.

“Somalians ripped off that state for billions of dollars, billions every year, billions of dollars. And they contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88 percent. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

open image in gallery This incident comes after President Trump made disparaging remarks about Somali people, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in the East African nation ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The president also attacked Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who was born in the East African nation.

“Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage,” he said.

In response, Omar wrote on X: “His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement launched an operation in Minneapolis this week, which was primarily focused on Somali immigrants, the Associated Press reports. Minnesota is home to the nation’s largest Somali community.

At least a dozen people have been arrested so far, including five people from Somalia, according to the AP.

As ICE agents carry out the operation in Minneapolis, even U.S. citizens of Somali descent are growing concerned, The Intercept reports.

Linus Chan, faculty director of the University of Minnesota Law School’s Detainee Rights Clinic, told The Intercept he’s spoken with several people who are concerned about how to prove their citizenship.

“I’ve had a number of people reach out to me who are actually U.S. citizens who are wondering if they can have their citizenship revoked for a traffic ticket, or asking how they can prove their citizenship,” Chan said.

“People are worried about their family and friends and neighbors, but even citizens are worried for themselves.”