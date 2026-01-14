Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US civil rights pioneer dies aged 86

Claudette Colvin: The Story Before Rosa Parks
  • Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, who refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in 1955, has died at the age of 86.
  • Her act of defiance in Montgomery, Alabama, on 2 March 1955, occurred months before Rosa Parks' more widely recognised stand.
  • Then-15-year-old Colvin was arrested for violating segregation laws and later became a named plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit that outlawed racial segregation on Montgomery’s public transport system.
  • Black leaders initially did not publicise her actions, opting instead to support Rosa Parks as a legal test case.
  • Colvin later moved to New York City, where she worked as a nurse's aide for 35 years, and her arrest record was expunged in 2021.
