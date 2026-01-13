Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Civil rights icon who refused to move seats on segregated bus dies at 86

Colvin's act of defiance occurred months before Rosa Parks gained international recognition for a similar stand

Trump claims school choice is most important civil rights issue 'of all time'

Civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin, whose courageous refusal to surrender her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955 helped ignite the modern civil rights movement, has died at 86.

Her passing was confirmed on Tuesday by the Claudette Colvin Legacy Foundation. Colvin's act of defiance occurred months before Rosa Parks gained international recognition for a similar stand.

At 15 years old, she was arrested when she refused to give up her seat
At 15 years old, she was arrested when she refused to give up her seat (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

On March 2, 1955, a bus driver called the police after two Black girls were observed sitting near two white girls, violating segregation laws.

The then 15-year-old Colvin refused to move to the rear, leading to her arrest; the other girl moved seats.

She later became a named plaintiff in the landmark lawsuit that ultimately outlawed racial segregation on Montgomery’s public transport system.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in