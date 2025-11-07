Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chocolate, coffee and wine won’t survive climate change, study predicts

  • Key growing regions for wine, coffee, and chocolate in western Europe, South America, and West Africa are increasingly threatened by human-caused climate change.
  • A new study suggests that Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), a proposed method to cool Earth by pumping gas into the sky, will not be sufficient to save these luxury crops.
  • Modelling SAI over these regions between 2036 and 2045 revealed it failed to consistently preserve the necessary growing conditions, with only six of 18 analysed regions showing reliable improvement.
  • The method's ineffectiveness is partly due to its inability to reliably manage precipitation, as extreme rainfall, flooding, and humidity also severely impact these crops.
  • Researchers recommend local adaptation strategies, investment in resilient agricultural practices, and global cooperation as essential to protect these crops and the communities dependent on them.
