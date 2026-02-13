UK painkiller shortage could last for months, pharmacies warn
- UK pharmacies are facing a significant shortage of certain strengths of the painkiller co-codamol, specifically 30mg and 500mg tablets.
- The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned that these supply disruptions are expected to continue until at least the end of June.
- The shortage is causing distress for patients living with severe pain, with pharmacists working to manage limited stock and find safe alternatives.
- Co-codamol, a combination of paracetamol and codeine, is a commonly prescribed painkiller, with around 1.25 million items dispensed monthly in 2025.
- The NPA attributes the issues to growing medicine supply problems and insufficient NHS funding for the full cost of medicines, urging government intervention.
