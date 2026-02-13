Warning as major shortage of painkiller used by millions could last until summer
The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) has warned the shortage could last until at least June
UK pharmacies are currently facing a significant shortage of certain strengths of the painkiller co-codamol, a disruption that could extend until at least the end of June.
The National Pharmacy Association (NPA), which represents approximately 6,000 independent community pharmacies, has highlighted widespread difficulties in obtaining 30mg and 500mg tablets, leading to a knock-on effect on other dosages.
According to the NPA, some suppliers have indicated to pharmacists that these supply issues are unlikely to be resolved before late June. Olivier Picard, chair of the NPA, confirmed: "Pharmacies are telling us they have struggled to order in supplies of some strengths of co-codamol, with a number reporting that supply disruption will last at least until June."
"This is deeply distressing for patients living with severe pain, and pharmacists are working tirelessly to find safe alternatives or manage very limited stock."
Co-codamol is a commonly prescribed painkiller which comprises a mix of paracetamol and codeine.
It is used to treat a wide range of pain, such as toothache, period pain and muscle pain.
According to NHS figures, some 1.25 million items a month of co-codamol were prescribed to patients in 2025.
Mr Picard added: "Where pharmacies have supplies, they will be doing all they can to manage them to ensure patients get the medication they need.
"We face ever growing issues with medicine supplies which are compounded by the NHS not funding the full cost pharmacies have to pay to get the medicines patients need.
"The Government must urgently act to address a growing list of medicine shortages impacting patients and pharmacists alike, who end up at the sharp end of an increasingly difficult medicine supply system."
The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks