Who can claim cold weather payments as UK temperatures plunge

Martin Lewis issues warning to 8m Universal Credit claimants
  • The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) operates a Cold Weather Payment scheme to support households during freezing temperatures.
  • A one-off payment of £25 is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in an area is at or below zero degrees Celsius.
  • An estimated 674,000 households across 441 postcode areas in England and Wales are eligible for a payment for the period of 30 December 2025 to 2 January 2026.
  • Eligibility requires recipients to be on certain benefits, such as Pension Credit, Income Support, or Universal Credit, often with additional conditions like health issues or caring responsibilities.
  • Payments are made automatically within 14 working days, though households in Scotland receive an annual Winter Heating Payment instead of the DWP scheme.
