UK hit by big freeze as Met Office extends weather warnings for snow and ice

Brits are set for a freezing first weekend of 2026 as Arctic winds bring a cold snap across the UK.

Multiple weather warnings for snow and ice are in place from Friday to Monday, with as much as 20cm of snowfall possible in the highest parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has issued amber weather alerts for parts of Scotland from midday on Friday for 24 hours. Yellow weather warnings are also in place across swathes of south west England and Wales.

On Saturday, yellow warnings remain in force in south west England, and have also been issued along the east coast from Newcastle to Norwich. Temperatures are expected to settle at around 1C for most of the country, with the mercury dipping below freezing in parts of Scotland.

open image in gallery A number of weather warnings are in place on Friday ( Met Office )

Icy conditions are set to move westwards on Sunday, with a yellow warning covering parts of Greater Manchester, Wales, and south west England from 3pm to midday on Monday, with temperatures remaining at around 1C.

Blizzards are expected across the UK, including in areas not covered by weather warnings. Showers are predicted to become increasingly wintry on Friday evening with some snow possible. These will move further inland during the early hours of Saturday, becoming frequent and perhaps heavy at times, forecasters said.

Around 1-3 cm of snow is likely to accumulate widely, with 5-8 cm possible in places like the North York Moors, according to the Met Office. The snow showers will gradually become lighter and less frequent during Saturday evening, and move offshore overnight.

open image in gallery Snow in Ashford, Kent on Friday ( PA )

Snow showers are expected to push further inland across Wales, parts of northwest England, the West Midlands and southwest England during Sunday evening. Around one to three cm of snow is expected to fall in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for five to eight cm to build up in a few locations, particularly across inland and higher parts of Wales.

Forecasters are warning people to check travel conditions, leave extra time for journeys, and prepare for power cuts in the highest ground in Scotland.

Chief Forecaster, Neil Armstrong, said “With Arctic air now covering most of the UK very cold weather will continue through the weekend, with minus double figures overnight in places and daytime temperatures struggling to rise above 0C for some.

open image in gallery Snowy scenes at Dalwhinnie Distillery ( Dalwhinnie Distillery )

“It looks like this cold spell could last well into next week and wintry hazards will continue with more weather warnings likely. It is therefore important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings and plan ahead.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for England until 6 January. These warnings come into force when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “As the colder weather sets in it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

“The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

Friday

Heavy snow showers across northern and northeast Scotland today. Rain and snow clearing further south, leaving sunny skies. Some wintry showers in the west and extreme east. Otherwise fine and dry, but feeling cold in the brisk northerly wind.

Overnight

Frequent snow showers continue to affect areas exposed to the keen northerly wind, otherwise dry with long clear spells. Colder than recent nights with a hard frost developing.

Saturday

A cold and frosty start for all on Saturday. Snow showers continue across windward coasts, further spells of prolonged snow likely across parts of northeast Scotland. Feeling very cold.

Sunday to Tuesday

Plenty of sunshine through the period, though sleet and snow showers especially affecting areas exposed to the northerly wind. Remaining cold throughout with widespread night frosts. Showers easing from Monday.