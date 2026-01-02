Met Office issues ‘risk to life’ weather warning as snow to blanket UK
Amber weather alerts warn of possible travel chaos, power cuts and ‘the potential risk to life and property’
The Met Office has issued a “risk to life” weather warning as snow is set to blanket the UK, with blizzards set to hit some areas.
Weather alerts in parts of Scotland have been upgraded from yellow to amber by the forecaster, while yellow warnings are in place elsewhere as people face a wintry start to the new year.
Up to 40cm of snow could hit some places in Scotland, while winds could lead to temporary blizzard conditions, bringing possible travel chaos, power cuts and “the potential risk to life and property”, according to the weather service.
The upgraded warnings cover parts of the Highlands and northeast Scotland, with frequent and prolonged heavy snow showers expected between noon on Friday and noon on Saturday.
Forecasters said some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely, as are power cuts and disruption on the roads, while some rural communities could become cut off.
Snow and ice are forecast across much of the UK for the start of the new year, according to the Met Office, with temperatures on New Year’s Day not expected to climb above 5C in Belfast, 7C in London, 6C in Manchester, 3C in Edinburgh and 8C in Cardiff.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also warned of a potential surge in deaths, as it issued more severe warnings across England for the cold snap.
The UKHSA previously issued amber cold health alerts in the North East and North West of England. And now yellow alerts have been upgraded to amber in the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber, and London. These warnings are in place until 10am on 6 January.
The agency warned it means the weather is “likely” to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including a “rise in deaths” among those with health conditions or aged 65 or over.
Weather warnings are already in force on 1 January in Scotland, with a yellow warning of snow and ice covering the northern part of the country. The Met Office predicts 2-5cm could be lying by Thursday evening, with 10cm accumulating by Friday morning, while up to 20cm could build up above 200 metres.
The warning is in force until midnight on Friday, and at the weekend it extends further south, covering the area down to Perth and southerly parts of Argyll and Bute until midnight on Sunday.
Meanwhile, on Friday, a yellow warning for snow and ice was issued across large parts of England and Wales between midnight and noon, including Chester and Greater Manchester down to London and Kent. Up to 5cm of snow could blanket some areas, especially on higher ground in parts of North Wales and northwest England.
Separate yellow warnings are in place for Northern Ireland between midnight and 10am on Friday.
Then, on Saturday, there is another snow and ice warning for northern Scotland, which lasts from midnight Friday until midnight Sunday.
Meanwhile, a snow and ice warning covering parts of northeast England comes into force from midnight Friday until midnight Saturday.
People have been urged to prepare for longer journey times by road, and on bus and train services. The forecaster has also warned of injuries due to slips and falls on icy surfaces, which will develop quickly as sleet and snow clears.
A Met Office spokeswoman said: “This warning highlights the risk of disruptive snow showers and icy surfaces, particularly in northern and eastern areas, with impacts on travel and potential hazards for the public.
“We expect this cold spell to persist into the weekend and on into next week, with further warnings possible as temperatures remain well below average and snow showers continue in places.”
Dr Paul Coleman, consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days.
“Low temperatures like these can have serious impacts on the health of some people, particularly older people and those with serious health conditions. Exposure to cold can lead to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
“It is therefore really important, as the colder weather sets in, to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.”
