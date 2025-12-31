Britons to ring in the new year with snow, ice and gale-force winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern parts of the UK could be battered by snow and gale-force winds as the new year begins.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland north of the central belt from 6am on New Year’s Day until midnight on Friday, 2 January.

The warning covers the entirety of northern Scotland, with Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, and Strathclyde the regions and local authorities affected.

These areas will be battered by strong, potentially gale-force northerly winds, according to the forecaster.

There is also a yellow weather warning for wind in the northernmost regions of Scotland, beginning at 8pm on 31 December and lasting until 9am on 1 January – New Years’ Day.

Around 10cm of snow is expected to have settled in some areas by Friday morning, reaching up to 30cm on the highest roads and hills.

open image in gallery Met Office map shows the area covered by the weather warning ( Met Office )

The Met Office said: “Given the strength of the wind, some significant drifting of snow is likely. Lightning may well be an additional hazard.”

New Year’s Eve will be largely settled for many across the UK, but winds and showers will pick up in Scotland. Temperatures are then expected to drop at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, amber cold health alerts have been issued for the North East and North West of England, which are due to remain in place until noon on 5 January, with temperatures expected to be between 3C and 5C.

About the yellow weather warning, Met Office deputy chief forecaster Mark Sidaway said: “It certainly looks like we are in for a taste of ‘winter’ as we welcome in the new year, initially in the north, but more widely across the UK for the first week of 2026.

“Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions to all parts of the UK, and it will feel especially cold in the strong winds. Widespread and locally severe frosts are expected, along with the first snow of the winter for many.

“A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for northern Scotland on New Year’s Day and beyond, where frequent and heavy snow showers may lead to some travel disruption.

open image in gallery Drivers beware: northern Scotland can expect a delayed ‘white Christmas’ ( Alamy/PA )

“These colder conditions and wintry hazards – snow, ice and strong winds – will develop more widely as we enter the new year, with more warnings for snow and ice likely. It looks like this cold spell will last through at least the first week of January, so it’s important people keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.”

George Fiddes from Transport Scotland said: “Particularly cold weather is expected this week, which is likely to impact driving conditions in the areas covered by the yellow warning, so our advice to motorists is to plan your journey, leave extra time if needed and drive to the conditions.

He added: “There may also be disruption on other modes of transport, so please check with your operator before setting off if you’re planning to travel by rail, ferry or air.”