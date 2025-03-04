UK’s ‘most welcoming city’ also voted one of the most haunted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cheshire village has earned the title of the United Kingdom’s most welcoming city – despite also being ranked one of the most haunted.

Booking.com has praised Chester for its “strong sense of community” and “mysterious past” in its annual Traveller Review Awards.

The awards are based on feedback from customers who have used the online platform to book accommodation, car rentals or taxis.

Meanwhile, 2,000 people who believe in ghosts ranked Chester as the UK's most haunted city, with 15 per cent of respondents casting their vote for the Cheshire destination.

Other cities ranked among the most haunted in the UK were York, Edinburgh, Bath, and Glasgow.

The survey revealed a growing interest in haunted travel experiences. More than 40 per cent of those polled expressed a willingness to stay in haunted accommodations, with nearly 20 per cent actively seeking out such experiences.

Meanwhile, 38 per cent of respondents said they would find the presence of a friendly spirit in their hotel room reassuring.

Chester caters to this intrigue with a variety of historic hotels and tours marketed for their haunted history.

open image in gallery The River Dee runs through Chester ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Establishments like The Pied Bull and experiences like the Dark Chester Tour, which delves into tales of witches, plagues, and poltergeists, offer visitors a glimpse into the city's spectral side.

Booking.com regional manager Ryan Pearson said: “Chester is a city that perfectly blends warmth and history, making it one of the most welcoming destinations in the UK.

“With its charming, cobbled streets, historic architecture and a strong sense of community, it’s no surprise that visitors feel at home.

“But beyond its friendly atmosphere, Chester also has a rich and mysterious past, earning it a reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the country.”

The survey was carried out by research company OnePoll in February.