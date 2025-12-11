Dashcam footage shows fatal crash involving police officer on 911 call
- New dashcam footage shows a fatal collision involving a police officer responding to an emergency call.
- Columbus Police officer Kaitlin Robinson was en route to a 911 call with lights and sirens active when the crash occurred on 7 December.
- Her vehicle collided with a white pickup truck at an intersection.
- The driver of the pickup truck, 30-year-old Corey Tinnes, died shortly after the incident.
- Robinson sustained injuries but was later discharged from hospital, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.