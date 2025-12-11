Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dashcam footage shows fatal crash involving police officer on 911 call

Cop had lights and sirens running during fatal crash while responding to 911 call
  • New dashcam footage shows a fatal collision involving a police officer responding to an emergency call.
  • Columbus Police officer Kaitlin Robinson was en route to a 911 call with lights and sirens active when the crash occurred on 7 December.
  • Her vehicle collided with a white pickup truck at an intersection.
  • The driver of the pickup truck, 30-year-old Corey Tinnes, died shortly after the incident.
  • Robinson sustained injuries but was later discharged from hospital, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
