New dashcam footage shows the moment a cop responding to a 911 call collides with another vehicle in a fatal crash.

On Sunday (7 December), Columbus Police officer Kaitlin Robinson was deployed after a woman reported that her son was trying to break into her home.

As she drove to the scene, with flashing lights on and sirens blaring, she crashed into a white pickup truck at an intersection.

Corey Tinnes, 30, the driver of the pickup truck, died shortly after the crash. Robinson was transported to hospital in a stable condition. She was later released.

An investigation into the crash is being led by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.