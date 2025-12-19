Children’s book author David Williams dropped by publisher
- Comedian and children's author David Walliams has reportedly been dropped by his publisher, HarperCollins UK.
- HarperCollins UK told the BBC that it would not publish any new titles by Walliams after careful consideration and under new leadership.
- The decision follows allegations reported by The Telegraph regarding Walliams' inappropriate conduct towards young women.
- A junior colleague reportedly complained, leading to an internal investigation and former employees advising against meeting him alone or visiting his home.
- HarperCollins UK emphasised its commitment to employee wellbeing and its processes for addressing concerns, but declined to comment on internal matters.