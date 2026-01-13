Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Digital ID requirement ‘scrapped’ in yet another U-turn

The government has been under pressure to empty migrant hotels and reduce the number of small-boat crossings
The government has been under pressure to empty migrant hotels and reduce the number of small-boat crossings (PA Wire)
  • The UK government is reportedly making its planned digital identity scheme for workers optional, backtracking on an earlier proposal for mandatory use.
  • Initially, the 'Brit card' digital ID was announced four months ago as a compulsory measure for right-to-work checks, aimed at tackling illegal migration.
  • Confusion was sparked Tuesday night after The Times reported ministers were rolling back the compulsory element, allowing other digital documents to be used for right-to-work checks.
  • The decision follows significant opposition from civil-rights groups, Reform UK, and the Conservative Party, who criticised the obligatory nature of the scheme.
  • Opposition politicians have labelled the move as another 'humiliating U-turn' by the government, with a public consultation on verification checks expected soon.
