British tourist dead after balcony collapse at Spanish tourist hotspot

A beach on Lanzarote
  • A British tourist has died and another was critically injured after a suspected balcony collapse at a hotel in Costa Teguise, Lanzarote.
  • The 56-year-old man was killed instantly after falling 20 feet, while a 54-year-old British man remains in intensive care.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Spanish Civil Guard.
  • Investigators are reportedly examining the maintenance of the balcony railing at the unnamed holiday resort.
  • The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office is providing support to the families of both British men involved.
