British tourist killed after ‘hotel balcony collapses’ in Lanzarote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British tourist has died and another has been critically injured after plunging 20ft in a suspected balcony collapse in the Canary Islands.

A 56-year-old man was killed instantly after railings gave way at a hotel in the Lanzarote resort of Costa Teguise, according to local reports.

Another British man, 54, is understood to be in intensive care after the horror fall in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Spanish civil guard is said to have opened an investigation into the maintenance of railing at the holiday resort.

Officers arrived at the hotel, which has not been identified, at around 1.30am after receiving reports of the fatal fall.

Local police officers from Teguise, officers from the Civil Guard, and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

One holidaymaker died, while the other was taken to the intensive care unit of the Doctor José Molina Orosa hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Foreign Office officials are supporting the families of the two British men.

Costa Teguise, on the east coast of the Spanish island, is Lanzarote’s third largest holiday resort. It is known for its sandy beaches which are popular for water sports.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office told the Daily Mail: “We are providing support to the family of a British man who has died and to the family of a British man who has been injured in Spain.”