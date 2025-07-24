Jay Slater’s friend gives insight at inquest into teen’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Teenager Jay Slater, who died in Tenerife last summer, did not seem “threatened or fearful” before his disappearance, an inquest into his death has heard.

The inquest was reopened on Thursday after it was adjourned in May so that key witnesses could be contacted.

One of those witnesses, Bradley Geoghegan, had been on holiday with the 19-year-old.

On Thursday, Mr Geoghegan told Preston Coroner’s Court that Mr Slater had taken ecstasy pills and possibly ketamine, along with cocaine and alcohol, on a night out before he disappeared.

The teen was made to leave a nightclub because he was so drunk.

Afterwards, he went to an Airbnb with two men that he and Mr Geoghegan had met on the holiday instead of going back to the apartment that he was sharing with his friend.

open image in gallery Jay Slater’s disappearance sparked a massive search

Mr Geoghegan said he got a video call from Mr Slater, who was walking along a road and was still “under the influence”, the next morning.

“I said ‘put your maps on to see how far you were’. It was like a 14-hour walk or an hour drive. I said, ‘Get a taxi back’, then he just goes, ‘I will ring you back’.”

The witness said he did not think that Mr Slater had any money on him, and taxis in Tenerife insisted on payment up front before carrying a fare.

Coroner Dr James Adeley asked Mr Geoghegan: “Did you get the impression he was in any way threatened or fearful, or under duress in a difficult situation?”

Mr Geoghegan replied: “No. I think he probably got there and thought, ‘Why am I here?’, sobered up and decided to come back.”

open image in gallery Jay Slater’s body was found nearly a month after he went missing ( Family Handout/LBT Global )

Mr Geoghegan did not turn up at the inquest in May, and nor did Mr Slater’s other friends, Brandon Hodgson and Lucy Law, who were with him at the NRG music festival the day before his disappearance.

Mr Geoghegan was understood to be on holiday at the time of the earlier inquest, while Mr Hodgson and Ms Law were believed to have been out of the UK.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, vanished the morning after going to the Airbnb and was reported missing on 18 June.

Evidence heard during the inquest suggested he had left the holiday let, and after failing to get a bus or taxi, he attempted to walk back to his own apartment and had fallen from a height into a ravine.

A huge search was launched before his body was found in a steep and inaccessible area near the village of Masca on 15 July.

open image in gallery Emergency workers near the village of Masca

The hearing in May heard from a number of witnesses, including toxicology expert Dr Stephanie Martin.

The court heard analysis showed traces of drugs, including cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy, along with alcohol, were found in Mr Slater’s body.

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd said his post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as head injuries, and Mr Slater’s body showed no evidence of restraint or assault, with the pattern of injuries consistent with a fall from a height.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Higson, from Lancashire Constabulary, said police had analysed Mr Slater’s phone data.

On the night out he had received phone messages from friends telling him to go home as he was “off his head”.

Phone location data suggested Mr Slater had travelled to the Airbnb and the next morning left the property at about 7.45am.

Statements from Spanish witnesses said they were approached and asked by Mr Slater about buses or taxis to take him home.

More messages from friends warned him about the “boiling” heat of the day, but activity data on his phone stopped at 8.51am, suggesting his phone battery had died.