The ‘significant change’ in Covid-19 vaccine eligibility explained
- A “significant change” has been made to the eligibility criteria for Covid-19 vaccines this autumn, now targeting only those at the highest risk of serious disease.
- The NHS is offering the Covid-19 vaccine to individuals aged 75 and over, those with a weakened immune system, and residents in older adult care homes.
- Unlike last year, adults aged 65 and over are no longer automatically eligible for the free NHS Covid-19 vaccine, though they can pay for it privately.
- Confusion has arisen as some ineligible patients have been able to book Covid-19 vaccine appointments online, potentially due to the system allowing combined Covid and flu jab bookings.
- The National Pharmacy Association has described the situation as "deeply frustrating" for both patients and pharmacists, urging NHS England and the Department of Health to resolve the booking system issue promptly.