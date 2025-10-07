Am I eligible for a Covid vaccine in 2025?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “significant change” in the Covid-19 vaccine eligibility has left members of the public unsure about who can get a jab this autumn.

The criteria for eligibility has shifted this year to targeting those at the highest risk of serious disease, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

This means that the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered on the NHS to:

adults aged 75 years and over

residents in care homes for older adults

individuals who have a weakened immune system aged six months and over.

Some of the groups included under the immunosuppressed category include organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant patients, people living with HIV, those having chemotherapy or radiotherapy, and people who have been on systemic steroids for more than a month - but those unsure should check with their doctor.

People outside these groups can pay for the vaccine privately if they choose.

Last year, the criteria also included adults aged 65 and over. The eligibility is the same across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The criteria for eligibility has shifted this year to targeting those at the highest risk of serious disease

However, confusion has rippled through groups of patients who have managed to book an appointment online on the NHS booking system, despite not being eligible.

It is understood that the option to book both Covid and flu vaccines at the same time via the online system may have caused uncertainty.

There is a wider group of people available for the flu jab on the NHS, including:

adults aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2026)

those with certain long-term health conditions

pregnant women

residents in a care home

people who are the main carer for an older or disabled person, or receive a carer’s allowance

people who live with someone who has a weakened immune system

Frontline health and social care workers can also get a flu vaccine through their employer.

Pharmacists have highlighted how some people have wrongly been able to book an appointment for a Covid-19 jab when they are not eligible for the vaccine

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) described the situation as “deeply frustrating” for both patients and pharmacists.

Henry Gregg, chief executive of the NPA, said: “We are aware of reports from across the country of patients who are not eligible on the NHS for this year’s Covid vaccine arriving at pharmacies, having been able to book an appointment via the online system.

“This should have been avoidable and it is deeply frustrating for both pharmacies and patients. We urge any patient in this situation to treat pharmacy teams with respect as pharmacies try to manage the new NHS clinical criteria.

“We’ve urgently raised this issue with NHS England and the Department of Health and have asked for it be resolved as soon as possible.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Covid-19 vaccine eligibility changed for this autumn and winter following the JCVI recommendation that it should be offered to people aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes.

“Please double check you are still eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine before booking – the NHS website sets out whether your age, health condition or medication means you are eligible, and your GP practice or pharmacist will confirm this before giving you the vaccine.”