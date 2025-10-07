Pharmacies facing angry and confused patients over Covid jab eligibility

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK pharmacies have reported having to deal with angry and confused patients after the NHS booking system allowed non-eligible patients to book Covid jabs.

According to Community Pharmacy England (CPE), which represents more than 10,000 chemists, between a third and half of patients who booked via the national booking system are not actually eligible for the vaccination.

CPE director of NHS services Alastair Buxton told the BBC that many patients had arrived at their pharmacy having booked the Covid-19 jab, only to be told they could only get the flu jab.

open image in gallery UK pharmacies have reported having to deal with angry and confused patients after the NHS booking system allowed non-eligible patients to book Covid jabs ( Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire )

The National Pharmacy Association (NPA) said the situation has been “deeply frustrating” for both patients and pharmacists.

"That obviously takes a lot of explaining to patients. It causes upset, concern and maybe anger for some patients,” Mr Buxton said.

"We've certainly had examples of some patients becoming abusive with pharmacy team members."

The NHS Covid-19 vaccine rollout for the winter was launched last week, but the criteria to receive the jab were tightened this year.

The Covid vaccine is available on the NHS for people over the age of 75, those with a weakened immune system or those in a care home for older adults. Other groups can pay for the vaccine privately.

Previously, the vaccine has been available for much larger groups of people.

A wider group is eligible for the flu jab this year, including those over the age of 65, people with certain long-term conditions, pregnant women, care home residents, certain carers and those who live with someone with a weakened immune system.

It is understood that an option for people to book both vaccines at the same time may have caused confusion.

open image in gallery The National Pharmacy Association said the situation has been ‘deeply frustrating’ for both patients and pharmacists ( PA Wire )

Henry Gregg, chief executive of the NPA, said: “We are aware of reports from across the country of patients who are not eligible on the NHS for this year’s Covid vaccine arriving at pharmacies, having been able to book an appointment via the online system.

“This should have been avoidable and it is deeply frustrating for both pharmacies and patients. We urge any patient in this situation to treat pharmacy teams with respect as pharmacies try to manage the new NHS clinical criteria.

“We’ve urgently raised this issue with NHS England and the Department of Health and have asked for it be resolved as soon as possible.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “Covid-19 vaccine eligibility changed for this autumn and winter following the JCVI recommendation that it should be offered to people aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes.

“Please double check you are still eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine before booking – the NHS website sets out whether your age, health condition or medication means you are eligible, and your GP practice or pharmacist will confirm this before giving you the vaccine.”