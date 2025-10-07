Fury as non-eligible patients are able to book Covid jabs
- UK pharmacies are encountering angry and confused patients after the NHS booking system allowed individuals ineligible for the Covid-19 jab to book appointments.
- Community Pharmacy England estimates that between a third and half of patients booking through the national system are not actually eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.
- This situation has led to significant frustration for both patients and pharmacy staff, with some patients reportedly becoming abusive when told they only qualify for the flu jab.
- The eligibility criteria for the NHS Covid-19 vaccine were tightened this year, now primarily covering those over 75, individuals with weakened immune systems, or residents in older adult care homes.
- Thehe National Pharmacy Association has raised the issue with NHS England and the Department of Health, urging a swift resolution to the booking system's flaws.