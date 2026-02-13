What the CPI report means for your wallet as inflation cools
- US inflation dropped to 2.4% in January, reaching its lowest level since May 2025 and exceeding economists' predictions.
- The Consumer Price Index report also showed that core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, decreased to 2.5%.
- Gas prices were down 3.2%, while electricity costs fell 0.1% and tax return prep and accounting fees fell 13.8%.
- However, several categories saw price increases including cookies (+3.2%), bacon and related products (+4.3%) and fresh fish and seafood (+3.6%).
- This positive inflation news follows a strong jobs report earlier in the week, which revealed 130,000 new jobs were added in January.
