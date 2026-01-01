Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dozens feared dead in Crans-Montana explosion as fire rips through Swiss ski resort bar

Reuters
Footage shows panic in Crans-Montana after suspected explosion at bar
  • An explosion ripped through a crowded bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, southwestern Switzerland, during a New Year's Eve party.
  • Dozens of people are now feared to have been killed and around 100 others injured in the incident at the 'Le Constellation' bar.
  • The fire broke out at 1.30am (12.30am GMT), with over 100 people reportedly inside the venue at the time.
  • Police, the fire service and rescue services were deployed to the scene, and many victims were treated for burns.
  • The area has been completely closed off and a no-fly zone imposed, with the cause of the blast currently remaining unclear.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in