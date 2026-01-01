Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘40 people dead’ and 115 injured in huge fire at Swiss ski resort bar

Swiss president calls ski resort explosion 'one of worst tragedies country has ever experienced'
  • Approximately 40 people were killed and 115 injured during a New Year's celebration at a bar in the Swiss Alps.
  • The incident occurred at the Le Constellation bar in the Crans-Montana resort, a popular ski and golf destination.
  • Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler confirmed the high number of casualties, noting that victim identification would be a lengthy process.
  • The region’s attorney general Beatrice Pilloud stated that the cause of the fire is currently unknown, as investigators have not yet been able to access the site.
  • Authorities have ruled out any suggestion of an attack, with the local community described as devastated by the tragedy.
