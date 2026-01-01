Moment members of the public flee as deadly fire breaks out at Swiss ski bar
- A fire broke out at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.
- Police have confirmed that 'several dozen' people are presumed dead following the blaze.
- Around 100 individuals were injured, some seriously, with foreign tourists among the fatalities.
- Bystander footage captured the moment members of the public fled the scene in panic.
- The incident occurred around 1.30am on Thursday, causing widespread chaos.