Moment members of the public flee as deadly fire breaks out at Swiss ski bar

Footage appears to show moment deadly fire breaks out at Le Constellation bar
  • A fire broke out at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.
  • Police have confirmed that 'several dozen' people are presumed dead following the blaze.
  • Around 100 individuals were injured, some seriously, with foreign tourists among the fatalities.
  • Bystander footage captured the moment members of the public fled the scene in panic.
  • The incident occurred around 1.30am on Thursday, causing widespread chaos.
