Everything we know after deadly fire rips through Swiss ski resort bar
- A devastating fire tore through Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana during New Year's Eve celebrations.
- Dozens of people are presumed dead, with the Italian foreign ministry indicating around 40 fatalities, and approximately 100 others sustained injuries, many of them serious.
- The blaze erupted in the early hours of New Year's Day, following reports of an explosion, though authorities have ruled out an attack.
- The incident led to local hospitals reaching full capacity, prompting a call for the public to avoid risky activities to conserve medical resources.
- The area has been completely closed off, and a no-fly zone imposed, as investigations into the exact cause of the fire continue.