Several killed in New Year explosion at popular mountain resort
- An explosion and subsequent fire occurred at a bar in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations.
- The incident took place around 1.30am on Thursday at Le Constellation, a popular tourist bar in Wallis canton, southwestern Switzerland.
- Police confirmed that several people were killed and others injured, though official figures are still being verified.
- Revellers were gathered at the venue to ring in the 2026 when the blast, of unknown origin, struck.
- Images published by Swiss media showed the building engulfed in flames, with emergency services deployed to control the blaze.