Theft at famous crooked spire church could cost thousands to repair

Thieves stole lead from the roof of Chesterfield's iconic Crooked Spire church, the Church of St Mary and All Saints, between 26 and 28 September.

Derbyshire's Rural Crime Team warned the damage would cost thousands to repair and significantly impact the Grade I listed building's unique history.

Photographs revealed sections of the roof stripped bare, exposing the underlying wooden panelling.

This incident is the second theft at the church in two months, following the August theft of four lead downpipes from the north side.

Police are appealing for public assistance, stressing that any information, no matter how small, could help apprehend those responsible for these "selfish acts of criminality".