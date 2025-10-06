Church’s iconic crooked spire targeted by thieves

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Chesterfield’s iconic crooked spire has been targeted by thieves, say police, who warn the damage will cost thousands to repair.

Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Mary and All Saints between the evening of 26 September and the morning of 28 September, Derbyshire’s Rural Crime Team said. They warned the incident would have a “significant impact on the church” by destroying a part of “its unique history”.

Photographs of the damage showed part of the roof stripped bare with underlying wooden panelling on show. The police have urged for anyone with further information to come forward as they investigate the theft.

“Every detail, no matter how small could help bring those responsible to justice”, the force said. “Help us help protect our beloved landmark from these selfish acts of criminality.”

The Church of St Mary and All Saints was designated a Grade I listed building in 1971. Known for its twisted and leaning spire, in 1994 it became the UK’s only representative in the Association of the Twisted Spires of Europe.

open image in gallery Lead was stripped from a roof panel on the church ( Derbyshire Rural Crimes Team facebook )

The theft is the second at the church in two months, after criminals stole four lead downpipes from the north side of the building in late August.

A statement from Derbyshire Police was posted on social media on the latest incident. It read: “The iconic Crooked Spire (Parish of St Mary and All Saints) has been targeted by thieves again. This time stealing lead from the roof.

“This will have a significant impact on the church by destroying part of its unique history. It will also cost thousands to replace which diverts funds away from the community.

“Every detail, no matter how small could help bring those responsible to justice. Help us help protect our beloved landmark from these selfish acts of criminality.”

Data obtained by the Countryside Alliance earlier this year showed churches were the target of 3,758 thefts and burglaries from 2022 to 2024.

“Churches sadly bear an additional burden after any attack as repair costs fall squarely on the shoulders of the congregation and local people to pay for,” said Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, when reacting to the figure.

“A new roof after a lead theft can set a church back tens or even hundreds of thousands of pounds, depending on the damage and can take many years to fundraise for.”