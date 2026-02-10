Flights grounded in Cuba and tourists warned over fuel shortage
- Cuba is facing significant disruption and near paralysis due to severe fuel shortages, stemming from tougher US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.
- Dozens of flights to and from Cuban airports, including Havana, have been cancelled following warnings from aviation authorities about the unavailability of Jet A1 fuel for approximately one month.
- The Foreign Office has issued an alert regarding widespread and prolonged power outages across the island, some exceeding 24 hours, caused by the lack of fuel for generators.
- Airlines, such as Air Canada, are adapting by using "tanker" flights to carry extra fuel or making technical stops in other countries for refuelling on return journeys.
- The FCDO advises travellers to conserve resources and prepare for substantial disruption, noting that a formal warning against travel would invalidate standard travel insurance policies.
