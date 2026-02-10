Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Flights grounded in Cuba and tourists warned over fuel shortage

White House warns Cuba to 'be wise' in comments to Trump
  • Cuba is facing significant disruption and near paralysis due to severe fuel shortages, stemming from tougher US sanctions imposed by Donald Trump.
  • Dozens of flights to and from Cuban airports, including Havana, have been cancelled following warnings from aviation authorities about the unavailability of Jet A1 fuel for approximately one month.
  • The Foreign Office has issued an alert regarding widespread and prolonged power outages across the island, some exceeding 24 hours, caused by the lack of fuel for generators.
  • Airlines, such as Air Canada, are adapting by using "tanker" flights to carry extra fuel or making technical stops in other countries for refuelling on return journeys.
  • The FCDO advises travellers to conserve resources and prepare for substantial disruption, noting that a formal warning against travel would invalidate standard travel insurance policies.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in