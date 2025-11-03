‘Significant disruption’ likely for days after train derails in Cumbria
- An Avanti West Coast train derailed near Shap in Cumbria at 6.10am on 3 November.
- The incident occurred on the line between Penrith and Oxenholme, involving a service travelling from Glasgow to Euston.
- Emergency services are on the scene, and a major incident has been declared, though no injuries have been reported.
- All train lines north of Preston are blocked as a result of the derailment.
- Avanti West Coast is advising customers not to travel north of Preston today, anticipating significant disruption for several days.