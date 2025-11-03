Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Significant disruption’ likely for days after train derails in Cumbria

An Avanti West Coast train has derailed [stock image]
An Avanti West Coast train has derailed [stock image] (Getty Images)
  • An Avanti West Coast train derailed near Shap in Cumbria at 6.10am on 3 November.
  • The incident occurred on the line between Penrith and Oxenholme, involving a service travelling from Glasgow to Euston.
  • Emergency services are on the scene, and a major incident has been declared, though no injuries have been reported.
  • All train lines north of Preston are blocked as a result of the derailment.
  • Avanti West Coast is advising customers not to travel north of Preston today, anticipating significant disruption for several days.
