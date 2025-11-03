Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Liveupdated

Cumbria train derailment latest: Emergency services rush to 'major incident' sparking widespread travel chaos

Train firm Avanti West Coast says all lines were blocked after incident

Simon Calder
Travel correspondent
,Tom Barnes,Tara Cobham
Monday 03 November 2025 08:20 GMT
A major railway line for cross border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree
A major railway line for cross border services between England and Scotland is closed because of a fallen tree (PA Archive)

Emergency services have been called to a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria.

Train firm Avanti West Coast said all lines were blocked after the incident, which took place on the line between the stations of Penrith and Oxenholme.

It said on social media: “Due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District, all lines are blocked. We are strongly advising customers not to travel north of Preston today.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared following the incident, but “there are no reported injuries”.

A North West Ambulance spokesperson: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene. We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Derailed train believed to be 4.28am Glasgow to London service

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports:

The derailed train is believed to be the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow Central to London Euston.

It is last shown as being at Shap at 6.10am.

Tara Cobham3 November 2025 08:20

Emergency services working to evacuate people from train - minister

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said work would be carried out swiftly to get people off the derailed train in Cumbria but there are no reported injuries.

She told LBC Radio: “I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so.

“I know that a major incident has been stood up. There are no reported injuries.

“We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.

“I will be remaining in constant touch with the train operating company and the railway accident investigation branch.”

Tom Barnes3 November 2025 08:13

Major incident declared after train derailment, minister says

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared following a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria but “there are no reported injuries”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (Joe Giddens/PA)
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
Tom Barnes3 November 2025 08:05

Ambulance service issues update

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the scene near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line.

In a statement, NWAS said: “Following reports of a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

Tom Barnes3 November 2025 07:59

All lines are blocked, says rail firm

Rail firm Avanti West Coast has advised customers against travel north of Preston today after a train derailed in Cumbria.

The company said on social media: “Due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District, all lines are blocked. We are strongly advising customers not to travel north of Preston today.”

Tom Barnes3 November 2025 07:57

Emergency services called to train derailment in Cumbria

Emergency services have been called to a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria.

Train firm Avanti West Coast said all lines were blocked after the incident, which took place on the line between the stations of Penrith and Oxenholme.

It said on social media: “Due to a derailed train between Penrith North Lakes and Oxenholme Lake District, all lines are blocked. We are strongly advising customers not to travel north of Preston today.”

Tom Barnes3 November 2025 07:55

