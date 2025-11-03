Why high speed train derailed at 80mph as passengers report ‘flash and bang’
- A high-speed Avanti West Coast train derailed near Shap, Cumbria, on Monday morning, with early indications suggesting it struck a landslide at 80mph.
- Four of the 87 passengers on board the 4.28am service from Glasgow to Euston sustained minor injuries during the incident.
- Network Rail confirmed the front coach of the 11-carriage train came off the tracks at approximately 6.15am amid severe weather conditions.
- Passengers described a "flash and a bang" and a "big jolt" as the train derailed.
- All lines are blocked, and Avanti West Coast has warned of significant disruption to its network for several days following the incident.