Why high speed train derailed at 80mph as passengers report ‘flash and bang’

Network Rail issue update on Cumbria train derailment
  • A high-speed Avanti West Coast train derailed near Shap, Cumbria, on Monday morning, with early indications suggesting it struck a landslide at 80mph.
  • Four of the 87 passengers on board the 4.28am service from Glasgow to Euston sustained minor injuries during the incident.
  • Network Rail confirmed the front coach of the 11-carriage train came off the tracks at approximately 6.15am amid severe weather conditions.
  • Passengers described a "flash and a bang" and a "big jolt" as the train derailed.
  • All lines are blocked, and Avanti West Coast has warned of significant disruption to its network for several days following the incident.
