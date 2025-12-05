Woman seriously injured after geese attack while she was feeding ducks
- A 72-year-old Dallas woman, Lydia West, was hospitalised after being attacked by a gaggle of geese while feeding birds at City Lake Park.
- West sustained internal bleeding and multiple fractures to her pelvis after falling and being trapped by the aggressive birds.
- Her son, David West, expressed shock at the incident and issued a warning to the public, especially the elderly, about the potential danger.
- Wildlife experts clarify that geese attacks are typically defensive, occurring when they are protecting a nest or their young, rather than being malicious.
- The incident underscores the territorial nature of geese, with similar, though less severe, attacks having been reported previously.