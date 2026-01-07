Dan Bongino clashes with ex-MAGA rep as he returns to civilian life
- Dan Bongino, ex-deputy FBI director, got into an explosive and profanity-filled exchange with conservative media personality and former MAGA congressman Matt Gaetz.
- The feud began when Gaetz used an AI chatbot to highlight Bongino's three unsuccessful congressional campaigns.
- Bongino responded with strong insults, calling Gaetz a “phony” and “piece of s***”, referencing Gaetz's past accusations of sexual misconduct and “shady parties.”
- Gaetz, a former Florida representative, had previously withdrawn from a nomination for Attorney General under Donald Trump due to a House Ethics Committee investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
- Bongino, a former law enforcement officer, returned to content creation after a brief stint as deputy FBI director, having previously run for Congress unsuccessfully three times.