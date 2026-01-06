Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former deputy FBI director Dan Bongino returned to his life as a conservative content creator this week and kicked things off by getting into a profanity-filled argument with former congressman Matt Gaetz on X.

The two MAGA-affiliated media personalities began trading barbs at one another Tuesday morning, after Gaetz undermined Bongino’s political credentials by asking Grok, X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, to recount Bongino’s three unsuccessful congressional elections.

“Maybe if I spent more time at shady parties with monied insiders I would’ve won. I heard you’d know a bit about that. You’ve always been a d*** by the way,” Bongino responded to Gaetz. “Grifting off your daddy like a suckling little doggie. When I first met you in the panhandle I knew you were a piece of s***. It’s written all over that phony face of yours,” he added.

Bongino’s harsh insult kicked off a series of exchanges between the two that lasted through the afternoon.

Gaetz told Bongino to “take a chill pill,” Bongino referenced accusations of Gaetz being antisemitic, Gaetz reminded Bongino that he once endorsed him, and Bongino maintained his belief that Gaetz is “a d***.”

open image in gallery Bongino accused Gaetz of using nepotism and attending 'shady' parties to win his former seat in Congress ( Getty Images )

Although the men emerged from the same political movement, share similar views and were offered roles in the Trump administration, there appeared to be little love between the two.

Gaetz, a former Florida representative, gave up his seat to become President Donald Trump’s short-lived nominee for Attorney General last year but was forced to withdraw from the process after a House Ethics Committee investigation uncovered accusations of sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Bongino’s insults about Gaetz at “shady parties” appeared to be a reference to the committee’s report that accused the former congressman of attending drug-fueled sex parties.

Gaetz later accepted a job with the conservative network, One America News Network, to host his own show.

Bongino, a former law enforcement officer and Secret Service agent, gained notoriety as a conservative commentator with his popular podcast after unsuccessfully running for Congress in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

open image in gallery Gaetz left his political career last year after giving up his seat to serve as Trump’s Attorney General nominee – which he ultimately withdrew from ( Getty Images )

Gaetz’s initial jibe at Bongino seemed to be a reference to the failed political runs, but the former congressman later claimed he “didn’t know that full history” and “simply asked” the AI chatbot for clarification.

“Apparently, you underperformed as a political candidate. But you’re a world class streamer. Cool,” Gaetz wrote.

Bongino returned to his life as a streamer and podcaster in early January after serving as the number two in the FBI for less than a year. While he did not provide any specific reason for leaving his post, he told Fox News it was difficult to be away from his family.

After several hours of the online feud, Bongino appeared to move on and did not respond to Gaetz’s final admission that he is “a d***,” but contended that Bongino still had his back.