Police issue appeal to identify dancing distraction thief in Nottingham

Suspected thief performs bizarre dance to 'distract' victim
  • A street thief in Nottingham used a bizarre dance to distract a man before stealing his mobile phone.
  • The incident took place on Clumber Street shortly after 7:30 am on 16 November.
  • The pickpocket engaged the victim with a fist bump and conversation, then danced by placing a leg between the victim's legs and jumping.
  • Police suspect the thief pretended to be drunk to make the victim believe he was in a cheerful mood, diverting attention from the theft.
  • Authorities are appealing for public assistance to identify the man, asking anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 25000672372.
