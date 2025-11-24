Pickpocket uses bizarre technique to steal victim’s phone

A Nottingham street thief was caught on CCTV using a bizarre dance to distract a victim before stealing his mobile phone.

The pickpocket approached a man in Clumber Street just after 7:30am on 16 November.

He greeted the man with a fist bump and engaged in conversation before dancing and placed one of his legs between the victim’s legs and jumped up and down.

Police believe the thief pretended to be drunk to trick the victim into thinking he was just in a cheerful mood.

"It’s a cynical attempt to distract attention away from the victim’s pockets, where the pick-pocketing is happening," Inspector Paul Gummer said.

Anyone who recognises the man officers are seeking to trace in connection with the incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime number 25000672372.