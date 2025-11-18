Brave tourist takes down phone-snatchers who targeted her at traffic lights

This is the moment a quick-thinking Russian tourist took down a phone-snatcher who targeted her in Argentina.

Video posted by journalist Gonzalo Benitez shows the incident on November 9 when two thieves snuck up on the 33-year-old woman while she was on a bike waiting at a junction in the capital Buenos Aires.

As they grab her device, she manages to wrestle one of them off the bike and hold him until Good Samaritans rush to her aid and help restrain him until the police arrive.

Officers were also able to trace the offender who fled on the bike and discovered 10 cell phones at the property where he was arrested.