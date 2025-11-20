Serial rapist and former Met Police officer David Carrick jailed for life
- David Carrick, a serial sex offender and former police officer, has been handed a second life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years.
- The new sentence follows his conviction at the Old Bailey for molesting a 12-year-old girl and raping a former partner.
- Carrick was found guilty of five charges of sexual assault on the child, and two charges of rape, one of sexual assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour towards the former partner.
- He is already serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years after admitting to a string of sex offences against 12 other women in February 2023.
- The trial revealed a "horrific" pattern of offending spanning 30 years, with police noting a missed opportunity to prosecute him in 1990 based on a confession letter.