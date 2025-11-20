‘Dangerous’ sexual predator David Carrick jailed for life for further abuse offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Serial sex offender and former police officer David Carrick has been handed a second life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years for molesting a 12-year-old girl and raping a former partner.

Carrick, 50, was convicted on Wednesday of a “horrific” pattern of offending spanning 30 years. The trial at the Old Bailey heard how his “aggressive and violent” behaviour “escalated” after he abused the girl in the 1980s, going on to subject a woman “degrading and humiliating abuse” more than 20 years later.

The ex-Metropolitan Police officer is already serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 32 years after he admitted a string of sex offences against 12 women in February 2023. Following his conviction, the two victims at the centre of the second case came forward to police to accuse Carrick of further sex offences.

On Wednesday, Carrick was found guilty at the Old Bailey of five charges of sexual assault on the child and two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and controlling and coercive behaviour towards the former partner.

open image in gallery David Carrick was found guilty of further rapes (Hertfordshire Police/PA) ( PA Media )

During the trial, jurors had heard how Carrick abused a young girl for around 18 months before she told her mother what was going on.

He confessed in a letter which was recovered from his medical records and signed “Dave”. In it, Carrick wrote that the girl was “not crazy” and that it was “true” but that he had stopped about four months ago.

He wrote: “I know how (the girl) must feel. That’s why I stopped and promised I would never go near her again and I have kept that promise and I always will.”

In a police interview, the now-grown up victim described the young Carrick as “very sly” and “manipulative”.

open image in gallery Court artist sketch of Carrick appearing by video link at the Old Bailey earlier this year (Elizabeth Cook/PA) ( PA )

After she told her mother about the abuse, the matter was “brushed under the carpet like it was nothing”, she said.

Giving evidence in court, she told jurors: “When I heard he was a Metropolitan Police officer, the words I have always used were: ‘God help anyone with him with a warrant card’.”

The second victim met Carrick through a dating website and was aware from the start he was a police officer. She went on to form a relationship with him, and told jurors he had appeared “charming, witty, sarcastic” and like “everyone’s best friend”.

But during their relationship, he became controlling and raped her on multiple occasions.

The court heard that she had been left traumatised and that Carrick had “ruined” her life and tainted her views on sex and relationships.

During a police interview over her claims, Carrick said that sex with the woman was consensual and accused her of being motivated by the MeToo movement.

open image in gallery Part of a confession letter written by David Carrick in 1990 which was unearthed from his medical records and used as evidence in his trial (CPS/PA) ( CPS )

But after five hours of deliberation, jurors convicted the former police officer of of five charges of sexual assault on the child and two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and controlling and coercive behaviour towards the former partner.

Following the guilty verdicts, Detective Superintendent Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said the future could have been very different if Carrick’s confession was handed to police in 1990.

“Hopefully, people are starting to feel more confident to come forward and report matters to the police. I think there’s still more work to do,” the senior officer said.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...