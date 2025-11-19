For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Predatory ex-police officer David Carrick has been found guilty of molesting a 12-year-old girl and raping a former partner.

Carrick, 50, held his hand over the mouth of the girl to “prevent her screaming” as he indecently assaulted her in the late 1980s, a trial at the Old Bailey heard.

More than 20 years later, the former Met Police officer repeatedly raped a woman and subjected her to “degrading and humiliating” abuse during the course of a toxic relationship.

A serial sex offender, Carrick pleaded guilty in 2022 and 2023 to 71 sexual offences, including 48 rapes, against 12 women over 17 years. Following these convictions, the girl and the woman came forward to accuse Carrick of further offences.

On Thursday, he was convicted of a further two charges of rape, one of sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards the woman between 2014 and 2019.

The 12-year-old girl was in year 7 at school when Carrick started abusing her over an 18-month period in the late 1980s, it is alleged.

She described Carrick as “very controlling” and “nasty”. In a pre-recorded video interview played to the court, she said she “lived in fear” after the sexual assaults began.

She said the incidents left her in shock, adding: “I didn’t understand it. I was quite naive at 12.”

During the trial, jurors had heard how the girl told her mother what was going on and that Carrick had confessed in a letter which was recovered from his medical records and signed “Dave”.

In it, Carrick wrote that the girl was “not crazy” and that it was “true” but that he had stopped about four months ago.

He wrote: “I know how (the girl) must feel. That’s why I stopped and promised I would never go near her again and I have kept that promise and I always will.”

In a police interview, the now-grown up victim described the young Carrick as “very sly” and “manipulative”.

After she told her mother about the abuse, the matter was “brushed under the carpet like it was nothing”, she said.

Giving evidence in court, she told jurors: “When I heard he was a Metropolitan Police officer, the words I have always used were: ‘God help anyone with him with a warrant card’.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...