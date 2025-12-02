Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Gandy says ‘young men are taught they are a problem within society’

David Gandy says young men feel 'demonised'
  • Male model David Gandy stated on Loose Women that young men feel "demonised" and are taught they are "the problem with society".
  • His comments were made in support of the Centre for Social Justice's "Lost Boys" campaign.
  • The campaign advocates for a "masculinity reset" due to a perceived alienation among boys and men.
  • Gandy highlighted that 60% of sixth formers are reportedly being taught that young men are a societal issue.
  • He also urged men to take more responsibility, acknowledging that "Men haven't quite helped themselves here".
