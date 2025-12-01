David Gandy has said that young men feel “demonised” from being taught they are “the problem with society”.

Appearing on Loose Women on Monday (1 December), the male model discussed the “Lost Boys” campaign from the Centre for Social Justice, which is calling for a “masculinity reset” after suggesting that boys and men are feeling alienated.

“60% of sixth formers are being taught that young men are a problem within our society. Young women are being fed this algorithm on social media,” he told the ITV show.

Gandy, once the highest-paid male model in the world, encouraged men to take action. “Men haven't quite helped themselves here. We know the stats. We're not doing anything.”